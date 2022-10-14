The classic mistakes, part 1

If the ancient Greeks taught us anything, it would be that there are human actions and attitudes that cause great tragedy and unnecessary heartache. We read these classics in school, and often the conclusion is that hindsight is 20/20. There are classic mistakes in the real estate business as well, for both agents and our clients. This week, let's look at issues sellers face.

The first foible is pricing your home out of the market. Your Coldwell Banker Realtor provides a range that your home could sell in depending upon the many factors involved, i.e. condition, comparison properties, current market trends, neighborhood, etc. You, as the seller, have every option to price the home as you wish, but you may choose to ignore the professional Realtor’s advice and choose to list too high. Disappointment ensues when no buyers ask for showings and a price reduction is necessary to generate interest. Buyers most often shop by price.

The second issue occurs when sellers believe that because their “blood, sweat and tears” are melded into their home that it has more value than another home of similar size and quality. Realtors see this with long-term ownership or when substantial upgrades have been done to a home. This is usually in conjunction with overpricing a property. "Because it's mine, it must be worth more." Realtors advise that sellers begin to consider their new listing “everyone else's home” and make it as appealing as possible to a new buyer: a house that can appeal to everyone.

The third biggest issue is not preparing your home for sale. Completing the small tasks here will really help. Have you walked past that broken light switch for the last five years? Get it fixed. Your Dutch gallery style family photos up the staircase are charming! Start packing the photos and de-cluttering your home. Tidy, clean, organize and prep your home as if it’s a product, not your personal home.

Talk to your Coldwell Banker Realtor about listing your home, follow the guidelines your Realtor makes for your home and don’t fall for the classic mistakes.

