As the old proverb goes, “The best laid plans of mice and men often go awry” -- as man plans, God laughs.

It is natural for us to plan, set goals, aspire, dream, and then naturally to chase after all those things. But life likes to remind us often that we are not in control and our timing may not be the right timing at all. These are our stories:

A new couple wanted to move from their cramped bachelor pad to a larger home with a bit more space to grow and to create together. They had done everything right and preparations were complete, until their employment changed from one day to the next and the dream had to be postponed. Life said it just isn’t the right time.

A woman moved for the 27th time with the plans to never move again. She was retiring and staying put forever more. Until fate had its way and told her she’s got one more in her. Just one more. So she sighed and said Ok. She strapped on her boots and made the plans to move closer to her daughter in a tiny town without the modern conveniences of the big city.