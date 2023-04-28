The 22nd annual Lincoln Arts Festival (LAF) will showcase more than 80 artists from an array of mediums, skills, backgrounds and experiences. Every artist featured has stories to tell, and it is the stories behind these artists and their work that makes the event so special.

LAF will take place on Canopy Street and in The Railyard in downtown Lincoln at 350 Canopy Street. The event will run from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, June 18.

Presented by Lincoln Arts, a local nonprofit dedicated to bringing accessible arts experiences to the community, LAF is an event created to bring together artists, creators and art enthusiasts in an inclusive, accessible venue. Through this avenue, connoisseurs of creativity can build an even deeper appreciation for the arts as they uncover the stories behind the pieces they enjoy.

“At the Festival, artists and creatives alike use their collective voice and means of expression to tell their story in a way that ultimately connects with the people of Lincoln and beyond,” said Troy Gagner, executive director of Lincoln Arts.

LAF brings arts appreciators of all walks the opportunity to think beyond the look of a piece and to ponder its meaning. From an artist’s creative process to the meaning they pour into their art, each of these aspects serves as a chapter in the artist’s story. But it is the story that makes the piece – and the potential for connection.

Lincoln-based artist Jane Chesnut’s story lies within the energy she brings to her paintings. Stemming from her intention to bring joy to viewers, “My artwork is playful and filled with a color palette of happy,” she summarizes.

Sean Ponder from Kansas City tells his story through earthenware pots.

“Due to its basic elemental nature, tactile qualities, clay is the ultimate merging of function and art,” Ponder said of his preferred medium. But what he creates from the clay – bold statements – is what the ceramicist hopes captures the attention of viewers.

Event attendees will have the ultimate maker’s market within arm’s reach with a collection of works made from a vast array of mediums, including clay, fiber, jewelry, painting and more. As an added element to the creative fun, festival-goers can try their hand at art demonstrations and interactive maker activities led by artists, educators and other local arts organizations.

"Our hands-on activities are always a hit,” said Alexandra McCracken, Lincoln Arts events manager. “They allow attendees to immerse themselves in the festival and create something with their own hands.”

Whether making art of their own or browsing among professionally crafted pieces, art appreciators will have the chance to closely examine a creative work, study its elements, consider the process and uncover its story. The artists behind these works will be onsite at the Lincoln Arts Festival, willing to share, firsthand, each of these chapters in the story and more. One just has to be ready to open the book – and willing to appreciate the art.

The Lincoln Arts Festival is brought to you by Lincoln Arts and its many generous supporters, including Allo Fiber and Glacial Till Vineyard & Winery.