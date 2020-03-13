Thankful for every single strand

For my entire life, I’ve had a love/hate affair with my hair, which has led to a most interesting relationship with what appears on the top of my head. From a small age, my mother chose to cut my hair and – unfortunately – give me the curliest Toni home perm she could find. I’m not sure, but I may well have been one of the first skinny white girls who had a fake Afro and I looked darned ridiculous. While other gals had pony tails and long locks, I had short-short hair that was later interestingly called a “pixie,” but looked far more like a stick-up-straight-mess. Sigh.

As I entered adolescence, I let what sparse hair I had grow as long as it could to mimic the long-flowy styles of the times. A part of the procedure of the day was to do everything one could to get that hair as smooth and sleek as possible – which meant that to achieve the desired effect, one curled their hair around empty orange juice cans. Yes. Orange juice cans. I’d wrap my hair (well-endowed with super sticky hair gel) around the cans, secure it with long clips and would try my damndest to sleep on them to achieve the desired effect for the next day. Yes. Sleep on them.