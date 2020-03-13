Thankful for every single strand

For my entire life, I’ve had a love/hate affair with my hair, which has led to a most interesting relationship with what appears on the top of my head. From a small age, my mother chose to cut my hair and – unfortunately – give me the curliest Toni home perm she could find. I’m not sure, but I may well have been one of the first skinny white girls who had a fake Afro and I looked darned ridiculous. While other gals had pony tails and long locks, I had short-short hair that was later interestingly called a “pixie,” but looked far more like a stick-up-straight-mess. Sigh.
As I entered adolescence, I let what sparse hair I had grow as long as it could to mimic the long-flowy styles of the times. A part of the procedure of the day was to do everything one could to get that hair as smooth and sleek as possible – which meant that to achieve the desired effect, one curled their hair around empty orange juice cans. Yes. Orange juice cans. I’d wrap my hair (well-endowed with super sticky hair gel) around the cans, secure it with long clips and would try my damndest to sleep on them to achieve the desired effect for the next day. Yes. Sleep on them.
In addition to the masochistic orange juice can method of achieving smooth hair, we fashionable fashionistas would iron those longer locks to attain the best straight hair results. I’m not sure that there’s a more humorous sight than a young woman kneeling in front of a shortened ironing board and trying hard to iron her own hair and working hard to avoid burning her locks and/or singeing her scalp. It is, definitely, an acquired talent.
Then there is the issue of color. As an auburn-brown-haired kid, I gradually grew into the teenager who longed for something a little snazzier in the hair color department. I started frosting my hair, making me feel much more sophisticated and snazzy. Gradually, as my years progressed, I found that I didn’t have to frost my hair; my body had decided to grow its own frost job that made that extra expense unnecessary. Great budget saver!
As the birthday candles increased, my auburn/brown hair decreased to the point that there was little color left other than silver, not gray. As the years pass, the color mixture continues along the spectrum of “less mixed silver and dark” to “more completely silver.” As an official older woman, I am grateful for the silver, although it does continue to startle me when I pass a mirror. It also becomes less full and more sparse so that longer hair is becoming less of an option.
My long-standing hair envy gene is giving way to just being grateful for having hair. As Pamela Price said, “That’s not a gray hair, honey. That’s your silver lining.”
Bonnie Allmon Coffey has decided to enjoy her silver hair. She still wishes she had more of it so that she could grow it longer. Bonnie is, however, extremely grateful for every single strand she has since bald is not a good look on her.
©2020