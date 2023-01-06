Thank you for helping cats find forever homes

Happy New Year! The Cat House (TCH) has two resolutions that never change from year to year, and those are helping cats find their forever homes and meeting all their needs while they are in our care. We are proud to say that we found homes for 386 cats in 2022!

The cats living at TCH have many ongoing needs such as food, medical care and litter. TCH thanks all of the generous donors who continue to make financial donations and assist us with supplies. Another way that TCH helps to cover the costs of these needs is through our retail store. Our busy volunteers make pet beds, carrier linings and catnip-stuffed sticks and mice that your cat will love. We even have t-shirts, sweatshirts and paw design necklaces for you!

When you purchase items from TCH, you help continue the work of sheltering and finding forever homes for the cats in our care – as well as cats in our community. TCH has a Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program that works to humanely control the local feral cat population. Kittens and tame stray cats may be taken into TCH to find good homes, space permitting. Healthy cats too feral to be adopted are returned to their familiar habitat under the lifelong care of volunteers.

TCH is Lincoln’s only no-kill cat shelter and adoption facility. Come visit us during open hours on Tuesday or Thursday between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., or on Sunday between 1:30 and 4 p.m. if you are looking to adopt a cat or kitten. Visit thecathouse.org to see the latest COVID-19 restrictions for visitors.

The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees and is staffed by volunteers.