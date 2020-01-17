45th Ecumenical Legislative Briefing Day Feb. 8
45th Ecumenical Legislative Briefing Day Feb. 8

Ecumenical Legislative Briefing Day will celebrate its 45th year Saturday, Feb. 8 at Christ United Methodist Church, 45th and A streets.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. Pre-registration is $20, including lunch, or admission at the door is $25.

Nine workshops will be offered including Criminal Justice, Public School Funding, Immigration, Mental Health, Opioids, Racial Justice, Water Use in Nebraska, Advocating for the Aging, and Breaking News.

A special workshop facilitated by the Rev. Dr. Ron Roemmich, retired United Methodist pastor, will discuss how a bill becomes a law and offer an opportunity to write letters to senators expressing opinions about pending bills.

A tribute will honor Ruby Thelander, who is retiring as chairwoman of the Planning Committee after 45 years of working on the committee.

To register or for more details, see nelegisbrief.org.

