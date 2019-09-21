The Nebraska Literary Heritage Association’s 35th annual Spelling Bee will take place Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Single Barrel, 10th and P streets.
Doors open at 6 p.m. for a silent auction of Nebraska books, and the Spelling Bee starts at 7 p.m. Lincoln’s own John Baylor will serve as master of ceremonies.
A highlight will be awarding the 32nd NLHA Literary Heritage Award to Ron Hull for his outstanding work in the literary arts, the arts and our community.
All adult spellers are welcome to participate. Tickets for spellers and for the public are $20 and available at foundationforlcl.org and at the door. Beverages and food can be purchased off the menu.