Prior to 1866 the open prairie that is now known as Hickman was part of Clay County. The Rev. C.H. Heckman, an early settler, lived near Salt Creek and purchased an adjoining 80 acres. That 80 acres and a misspelling on an official filing (Heckman to Hickman) was the beginning of no end in sight. Soon to follow was a business district, bank, school, churches, furniture store, elevator, blacksmith and newspaper.
No clock tower and no DeLorean to transport us, but let us turn the clock forward to 2019. Hickman is a thriving and growing community. Hickman boasts schools, churches, a community center and a business district. Hickman has a wide variety of patrons offering modern-day services in addition to the city’s amenities, trails, and parks. We are particularly excited about a proposed future aquatic center and much more!
If you are looking to live in a community with the spirit of rural Nebraska that has a vital future and a world of opportunities provided by location benefits of big and small, then consider building your dream home in the Terrace View Development, located between South 68th and South 82nd Street off of Hickman Road. Hickman is a thriving community in the Norris school district just a few minutes south of Lincoln.
Terrace View has walk-out, daylight and flat lots available. With starting prices for lots at $59,900 and available to any builder, these lots provide you with a lot of options to build a new home at an affordable price. A few of the lots already have homes being built that are available to purchase as well in the low to mid-$300,000s. Take a look at what’s available on our Nebraska Home Sales website (www.nebhomesales.com) or give me a call today at 402-304-6409.
Come build your one-story, two-story, or patio home and make Terrace View in Hickman your home for your future!