Terhune performs 'A Christmas Carol' at Playhouse this weekend

Dick Terhune, a Lincoln Community Playhouse legend, returns this weekend to captivate with a one-man retelling of Charles Dickens’ tale, “A Christmas Carol.” Playing all the classic characters, Terhune will warm your soul with the eternal truths of Ebenezer Scrooge’s salvation.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday.

“This beautiful performance is like going over to Charles Dickens’ house and having him tell you the story by the fireplace,” said Morrie Enders, Playhouse executive director. “Dick does an extraordinary job of capturing each individual character and guiding you through the immortal moments of the story so you believe you are hearing it for the first time.”

From 1979 through 1988, Terhune performed in 24 productions on the Playhouse’s main stage in roles that included stockbroker and lawyer, composer and convict, pirate and prince, diplomat and doctor, professor and philanderer (to name but a few). During that time, he received the Elsie Award for Best Actor as Sidney Nichols in “California Suite,” Daddy Warbucks in “Annie,” Dr. Treves in “The Elephant Man” and Mack Sennett in “Mack & Mabel.”

Additionally, he was nominated for his roles as the devilish Mr. Applegate in “Damn Yankees,” Antarctic explorer Roald Amundsen in “Terra Nova” and sniveling Prince John in “The Lion in Winter.” Terhune starred at Pinewood Bowl as Henry Higgins in “My Fair Lady” (1981), Nathan Detroit in “Guys & Dolls” (1982), King Arthur in “Camelot” (1984) and as the King in “The King & I” (1986).

Since 1989, Terhune has resided in Connecticut, where he continues his work on stage as actor and director, and as a professional voice actor for national commercials (Little Caesars, Yoplait, Pepsi, Blue Freedom, Verizon, Google and PayPal), games (World of Warcraft, Pinstripe), and in the animated series “Transformers: Cyberverse” (Autobot Prowl, MacCadam, Quintesson Scientist, The Dweller).

For tickets to “A Christmas Carol,” go to lincolnplayhouse.com or call the box office at 402-489-7529 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.