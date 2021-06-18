TEDxLincoln talk on Humane Consumption Friday

A free TEDxLincoln talk on Humane Consumption will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 25, at the Antelope Park Bandshell, 1630 Memorial Drive.
We are all faced with the seemingly insurmountable challenge of combating global climate change -- which is primarily driven by industries and forces outside of our control. So it’s normal for us to feel like the things we can do to protect the earth don't make a difference in the grand scheme of things.
But this feeling of powerlessness is not true. We all have the power to save the environment in our everyday habits of modern living, and when we unite as conscious consumers, we can drive the systemic changes that will alter the future of our entire world.
Humane Consumption explores sustainable living at the individual level and the power that we have to drive meaningful change when we take action together.
From growing our own food to civic engagement, this discussion will equip each attendee with the knowledge, connections and plants to make meaningful positive changes, starting today.
Hosted by 2018 TEDxYouth speaker Jack Rodenburg and featuring multiple local topic experts, this program will dive into the hidden history behind modern consumption, and uncover key ways to make our own lifestyles more sustainable and amplify these practices at the community level.
The event schedule includes:
5-6 p.m.: Live music, vegan food truck, nonprofit volunteer sign-up and plant giveaway (at least one for every attendee).
6-7 p.m.: Show begins. Includes interactive group activities and multiple local topic experts.
7-8 p.m.: Optional and ticketed separately, a guided “Nature Walk” to discover some of the edible plants that are naturally available in our own front yards.
The program is free. Reserve your tickets at: https://bit.ly/3iPOxmA.