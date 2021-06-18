TEDxLincoln talk on Humane Consumption Friday

A free TEDxLincoln talk on Humane Consumption will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 25, at the Antelope Park Bandshell, 1630 Memorial Drive.

We are all faced with the seemingly insurmountable challenge of combating global climate change -- which is primarily driven by industries and forces outside of our control. So it’s normal for us to feel like the things we can do to protect the earth don't make a difference in the grand scheme of things.

But this feeling of powerlessness is not true. We all have the power to save the environment in our everyday habits of modern living, and when we unite as conscious consumers, we can drive the systemic changes that will alter the future of our entire world.

Humane Consumption explores sustainable living at the individual level and the power that we have to drive meaningful change when we take action together.

From growing our own food to civic engagement, this discussion will equip each attendee with the knowledge, connections and plants to make meaningful positive changes, starting today.