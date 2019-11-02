A TEDxLincoln Salon event, "Getting Serious About Equality - Setting the Foundation for Sustainable Change," will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at SARO Cider, 1746 N St.
Learn how Lincoln native Brooke Mullen moved to Thailand at age 23 to begin her Master's degree in Human Rights. After a year of living in rural Thailand, she found herself studying, working at the United Nations Inter-agency Project on Human Trafficking and starting a fashion brand, Sapahn, to empower rural Thai artisans.
Sapahn, meaning "bridge" in Thai, produces fashion accessories for socially conscious consumers. Saphan is a human rights-based brand where equality is at the center of everything they do.
Tickets are $5 and include attendance and light bites. Drinks will be available for purchase.