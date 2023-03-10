Join the Lincoln Christian Business Men's Connection (CBMC) for lunch Wednesday, March 15, from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 801 R St.

Tom Teckmeyer, president and founder of Teckmeyer Financial Services, will share about his life, business, leadership and relationship with Jesus Christ.

The luncheon is open to anyone. CBMC business connection luncheons provide insights about applying principles of life, work and faith in God. This provides an opportunity to network with others in the Lincoln business community while learning how faith in Christ can impact your life.

CBMC equips men in the marketplace to grow personally, professionally and spiritually. Lincoln CBMC is part of a global ministry in over 300 cities in the U.S. and 95 countries. CBMC offers Christian peer groups for business owners and leaders as well as young professionals, one-on-one mentoring, Bible studies, leadership development and events.

Register at lincoln.cbmc.com/events. Direct questions to Larry Middendorf at LMiddendorf@cbmc.com or 402-540-1093.