TeamMates delivers tree ornaments to Whitehall Mansion

TeamMates representatives delivered Christmas tree ornaments made by mentors and their mentees to Whitehall Mansion on Dec. 3.

TeamMates participants made the star-shaped Christmas tree ornaments with yarn during their weekly visits.

“Working on a community service project together gives mentors and mentees something constructive to focus on while building their relationship,” said Stacey Blizek, TeamMates match support specialist.

“The Friends of Whitehall Mansion Board looks for ways to honor Mrs. Olive White’s legacy of fostering children," said Tracy Corr, Friends of Whitehall Mansion board member. "Partnering with TeamMates on this project seemed like a natural way to continue Mrs. White’s heritage.”

The general public is invited to view the Christmas tree decorated with the TeamMates ornaments at the Whitehall Mansion holiday open house Sunday, Dec. 8, from 3-6 p.m. at 5903 Walker Ave.

This Neo-Classical Revival style house was built by Olive White, widow of C.C. White, owner of Crete Mills. The 18-room mansion was completed in 1910. In 1925, White sold the mansion to the state of Nebraska to use as an orphanage.

Whitehall Mansion was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.

To learn more about TeamMates of Lincoln and its work in the community, see LincolnTeamMates.org and watch for the TeamMates story in the January L Magazine, which will be distributed Thursday, Dec. 19.

