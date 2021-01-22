TeamMates board elects new officers

Olson joined the TeamMates Board of Directors in 2010. With over 35 years of marketing and communications experience, she is vice president of public affairs for the Omaha Public Power District. She is also a member of the Rocky Mountain Electrical League Board of Directors and the Durham Museum Board of Directors.

In addition to Leadership changes, the TeamMates board elected a new member, Jane Miller. Miller is president and chief operating officer at Gallup and serves as a director and owner. She is also a Trustee of the Peter Kiewit Foundation and the Business Ethics Alliance, and serves on the boards of the Omaha Zoological Society and the University of Nebraska Foundation.

Miller was honored with the Omaha Chamber of Commerce Women in Leadership Award and has been inducted into the Omaha Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame.

Additional members of the TeamMates board include Nick Cusick, Mike Flood, Mark Graff, Kyle Hanson, Cynthia Milligan, John Northrop, Dr. Tom Osborne, Chad Tramp, Tony Veland and Zach Wiegert.

Founded in 1991 by Dr. Tom and Nancy Osborne, the mission of the TeamMates Mentoring Program is to positively impact the world by inspiring youth to reach their full potential through mentoring. As a school-based program, TeamMates matches meet in school once a week during the academic year to play games, work on a craft or just talk. During the 2019-2020 school year, TeamMates served nearly 11,000 students across Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Wyoming and South Dakota.

