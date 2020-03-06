Teacher Steiner follows in her parents’ footsteps

The fact that Heather Steiner has remained a teacher for nearly 25 years wouldn’t surprise her parents. After all, they led her along that path.

“I am following in the footsteps of my parents, George and Barb Weiss. My mother was an elementary teacher for 37 years, and my father was a high school science teacher for 47 years,” said Steiner, who was recently named Teacher of the Month by the Lincoln East Rotary Club and U.S. Bank.

“I admired the work my parents did and enjoyed spending time with them at work,” Steiner continued. “I could see the passion they had for the work they did and the joy they received when working with their students.”

As a computer and information technology teacher of students in grades 6-8, Steiner began her teaching career at Dawes Middle School in August 1995. She helped open Schoo Middle School in the fall of 2009 and has taught there ever since.

Her peers, her students and their parents are happy to have her there.

“She brings positive energy to all of the classes she teaches,” said Schoo Principal Cedric Cooper. “She looks for new ways to engage and inspire all of her students.”

Cooper noted that Steiner is an instructional coach in addition to teaching computer/IT classes.