Tara Hills succumbs to seniors for LSMGL Fun Day

Whether it was the great weather, use of the gold tees or familiarity with the course, Lincoln Senior Men's Golf League members had some low scores at their Sept. 2 Senior Fun Day at Tara Hills in Papillion.

The Shamble format used 60% of a player’s handicap, then once the team chose the best drive, everyone played their own ball to the cup. One score was recorded on par 3’s, two on par 4’s and three on par 5’s.

The smaller field of 75 golfers allowed the group to move along quickly. Flag prizes were awarded on two holes with Craig Beach winning the closest tee shot on hole No. 15, and Steve Goodrich making the longest putt on hole No. 5. The great conditions and shorter rough also helped lower scores from the previous year. The next Fun Day was held at York Country Club Sept. 9.

Winners:

Red Flight-First place, score 111-Bill Nelson, Ron Riley, Gary McCown and Ron Mitchell; second place, score 112-Carl Bouges, Randy Abbott, Doug McClelland and Garry Morgan; third place, score 113-Larry Morford, Tom McBride, Denny Quick and Mike Grieger.

White Flight-First place, score 111-Robert James, Gary Roller, Mark Oppegard and Darrell Kinnan; second place, score 114-Dennis Witfoth, Jon Debus, Dean Muller and Rick Cotton; third place, score 115-Greg Bauer, Bob Hoelscher, Terry Waak and Bill Rocke.

