Taking care of you in the New Year

Are you making New Year’s resolutions, or have you given up on the idea because you don’t seem to ever follow through? Are you busy caring for everyone else and have no time to think about what you need? Here are some ideas from health experts that can help you resolve to be a healthier, less stressed, more connected you in the New Year.

Take care of you. You can’t take care of loved ones or your job if you don’t take care of you first. Schedule your annual physical exam and get up to date on vaccinations. It’s not too late to get a flu shot or the new bivalent COVID-19 booster that fights the original strains as well as the new Omicron variants.

Food—focus on adding to your diet rather than taking away. “Lose weight” and “eat healthier” are in the top 10 resolutions Americans make. Eating healthier doesn’t have to be all about what you can’t have. Instead of focusing on restricting your intake, focus on adding fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and dairy to your diet. That way you are getting all the nutrients, vitamins and minerals your body needs. Try using My Plate (myplate.gov) as a guide. Swapping out one sugary drink for a glass of water each day is also an easy way to cut empty calories.

Get enough sleep. The pandemic has disrupted many people’s sleep patterns – some have even suffered from what’s known as “coronasomnia” – but it’s critical to keep a regular sleep schedule and get about eight hours of sleep a night, says Dr. Daniel Barone, an associate professor of neurology and a sleep expert. Getting enough sleep helps fortify your immune system.

“Having a strong, healthy immune system gives us a little more of a barrier against developing a COVID infection, so it’s important to prioritize sleep,” says Dr. Barone.

His suggestions include establishing a regular bedtime and wake-up time and limiting social media use, especially late at night. Finding ways that you enjoy to be active during the day, like talking a walk or playing fetch in the backyard with your dog, also helps you sleep better.

Stay in touch. Reconnect with old friends. One study found that out of 9,392 adult participants, 12.3% of adults ages 18-79 reported experiencing social isolation. The same study noted that, in general, a lack of social bonds can damage your health as much as smoking, obesity and high blood pressure.

Relieve stress. Here are some stress relievers from the American Heart Association:

When stressed, count to 10 before you speak or react.

Take a few slow, deep breaths until you feel your body unclench a bit.

Go for a walk, even if it’s just to the restroom and back. It can give you a chance to think things through.

Try a quick meditation or prayer to get some perspective.

If it’s not urgent, sleep on it and respond tomorrow, especially with stressful emails and social media trolls.

Break down big problems into smaller parts. Take one step at a time.

Take a break to pet the dog or hug a loved one.

Volunteer – do something to help someone else.

Do something active. Exercise is a great antidote for stress.

Get prepared and get outdoors. Getting outdoors in the sunlight helps elevate your mood and fight the winter blues. Mix that with a brisk walk, and you’ll feel better physically as well. To help prepare you for outdoor winter activity, LNKTV Health’s YouTube channel has a great series of videos called “Winter Health and Wellness,” which offers expert advice that includes safely navigating winter terrain, how to dress in layers to stay warm outdoors, biking and running in winter weather, and general tips for staying healthy in winter.

For seniors, walking, indoors or out, is always great for both exercise and mood, but first check out the LNKTV Health and Aging Partners’ YouTube video about navigating winter terrain for great safety tips.

If outdoors is not an option and you can make it to Gateway, try morning laps around the mall, keeping a good face mask handy for interactions with others. A great and affordable fitness option for seniors is the Aging Partners Fitness Center. If staying home is a better idea, check out the yoga, tai chi and other fitness classes for all mobility levels from Aging Partners on LNKTV Health’s YouTube, TV channels and website. Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln and LNKTV Health wish you a Happy and Healthy New Year.

Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln (HealthyLincoln.org) and LNKTV Health (LNKTVhealth.lincoln.ne.gov) bring you “Health and the City,” a monthly column that examines relevant community health issues and spotlights the local organizations that impact community wellness. Direct questions or comments to jpearsonanderson@healthylincoln.org.