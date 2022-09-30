Take the Women’s Voices Survey

For 45 years, Women’s Commissions have served women in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Following the creation of the first Commission on the Status of Women by President John F. Kennedy in 1961, and as part of the national movement to create agencies dealing with civil and human rights, Lincoln’s first women’s commission was created.

Through the years, Women’s Commissions have evolved, always with the mission to advocate for women in our community and encourage change to policies that impact their lives through education and outreach. The current Commission on Women and Gender was created in 2020.

Women’s Voices Survey

The Commission on Women and Gender, in conjunction with the Women’s Foundation (a nonprofit that provides resources for the Commission’s work), has once again launched the Women’s Voices Survey, a signature project of the Commission. This survey seeks to learn of the issues and challenges of women and femmes in our community.

Survey results will be used to inform the city, county and area agencies and organizations. Data will aid the Commission and Foundation in designing programs that meet identified needs.

Women and femmes are encouraged to take the survey at www.lincolnwomen.org. If you need paper copies, send an email to lincolnwomen@gmail. Participants must live in Lincoln/Lancaster County and be at least 19 years of age. Everyone who completes the survey may enter a drawing for a $50 gift card by emailing lincolnwomen@gmail.com.