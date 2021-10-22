TADA Tenors to perform Oct. 29-31

The TADA Theatre now operates with the safety guidelines put in place on Broadway to protect patrons and performers. All patrons age 12 and over must provide proof of vaccination for entry into the theater and be required to wear a mask over the mouth and nose. Vaccination exemptions will be considered only if unvaccinated patrons can present printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (TADA does not accept home COVID test kit results) that has been performed in the 72 hours prior to the respective performance. Exempted patrons will still be required to wear a mask over the mouth and nose while in the theater. Those under age 12 may wear a mask for entrance since they are too young to be vaccinated at this time.