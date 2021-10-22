TADA Tenors to perform Oct. 29-31

The TADA Tenors will perform Oct. 29-31 at the TADA Theatre, 701 P St. in Lincoln's Haymarket district. The Friday show begins at 7:30 p.m. and the Saturday performance starts at 8 p.m. due to the Husker game, while Sunday's matinee is at 2 p.m.
This concert brings three stellar voices together for one special event, featuring the talents of Michael Tully, Drew Duncan and BJ Montague. This production showcases a wide gamut of music, ranging from classical to Broadway favorites with new, dynamic arrangements including solos, duets and group numbers.
The two-act concert will take place on the TADA Theatre main stage and consist of a variety of songs including "On The Street Where You Live," "O Sole Mio," "Fatherhood Blues," "This Is the Moment," "Heart," "I Am What I Am," "Bring Him Home," "She Used to Be Mine," "Abbondanza," "Fugue for Tinhorns" and more.
Accompanying the tenors will be Deanna Mumgaard. The show will be directed by Robert D. Rook, musical direction by Cris Rook, production management by Elysia Ann Arntzen, technical coordination by Juli Burney and Kevin Welch, lighting design by Robert D. Rook, and costume coordination by Karen Statham and Tip Top Tux.
Tickets are $10 Friday and Saturday and $15 on Sunday with a $3 discount for OLLI members. Livestreaming tickets are also available for the Friday and Saturday night performances. Reservations are encouraged at www.tadatheatre.info.
The TADA Theatre now operates with the safety guidelines put in place on Broadway to protect patrons and performers. All patrons age 12 and over must provide proof of vaccination for entry into the theater and be required to wear a mask over the mouth and nose. Vaccination exemptions will be considered only if unvaccinated patrons can present printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (TADA does not accept home COVID test kit results) that has been performed in the 72 hours prior to the respective performance. Exempted patrons will still be required to wear a mask over the mouth and nose while in the theater. Those under age 12 may wear a mask for entrance since they are too young to be vaccinated at this time.
TADA has also installed an air purification system, allowing the air that patrons breathe while at the theater to be cleaned by the same machine used by hospitals and scientific laboratories, helping to create a healthier environment during the show.