TADA Productions to celebrate 20 years with special event

TADA Theater in Lincoln’s Haymarket will host “This Is the Moment: A Musical Celebration of TADA’s 20 Years” on the mainstage Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13 and 14, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m.
Jekyll and Hyde The Musical’s musical number “This Is The Moment” seemed appropriate for naming this special production, said Bob Rook, TADA’s managing artistic director. “Not only because it’s a song from TADA’s very first show, but because each show we have done since then has been a special moment in time,” he explained.
This evening of music will star professional actor Steven C. Rich, who started with TADA in Jekyll and Hyde the Musical. He also appeared in an array of other TADA shows including Big River, 8 Track, Suds, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. He has gone on to tour professionally in such shows as Miss Saigon, Les Misérables and CATS.
Rich will be joined in duets by Cris Rook, whom he played opposite of in Jekyll and Hyde. Rook has appeared extensively on stage, including a tour of Side by Side by Sondheim, the regional premieres of Forbidden Broadway, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Gilligan’s Island the Musical. She also appeared as Lucy in the Midwest premiere of Jekyll & Hyde the Musical and as Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd featuring the Nebraska Symphony Chamber Orchestra.
Rook received her Master’s degree in Music Performance from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. While at UNL, she performed in several operas and musical theater productions and was a company member of The Nebraska Repertory Theater. Her acting credits also include roles in Into the Woods, Sunday In the Park with George, and Company.
Michael Tully will also make a special appearance and join Rich for two duets. Dr. Tully has played in such roles at TADA as Jim in Pumpboys and Dinettes, Ash in Evil Dead The Musical, Smudge in Forever Plaid, Anthony in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Fonzie in Happy Days A New Musical and Gaston in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.
Tully relocated from Tempe, Arizona to Lincoln in 2005 after earning B.M. and M.M. degrees in Voice from Arizona State University. He earned his Doctor of Musical Arts degree from UNL in 2013. He has performed in a wide range of vocal styles in a career that has taken him from the world of opera, oratorio and art song to jazz, blues, music theater and acappella. Michael currently serves as director of Music Ministries at Trinity United Methodist Church in south Lincoln.
Hosted by TADA Board President Rod Fowler and the TADA Board of Directors, wine and spirits will be served from TADA’s new bar in collaboration with The Mill. The show is sponsored by The Nebraska Arts Council, The Waffleman, Hyatt Place Lincoln/Downtown-Haymarket and B107.3.
TADA Theater is located at 701 P St., #203. Seating is limited and will be arranged with social distance and other COVID-19 policies in place. Reservations are required at www.tadatheatre.info.
