TADA Productions to celebrate 20 years with special event

TADA Theater in Lincoln’s Haymarket will host “This Is the Moment: A Musical Celebration of TADA’s 20 Years” on the mainstage Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13 and 14, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m.

Jekyll and Hyde The Musical’s musical number “This Is The Moment” seemed appropriate for naming this special production, said Bob Rook, TADA’s managing artistic director. “Not only because it’s a song from TADA’s very first show, but because each show we have done since then has been a special moment in time,” he explained.

This evening of music will star professional actor Steven C. Rich, who started with TADA in Jekyll and Hyde the Musical. He also appeared in an array of other TADA shows including Big River, 8 Track, Suds, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. He has gone on to tour professionally in such shows as Miss Saigon, Les Misérables and CATS.