Tackle hunger with Matt Talbot’s Souper Bowl of Caring

The Souper Bowl of Caring is a national movement that transforms the Big Game into a movement inspiring people to give locally and make a collective impact on hunger. Since 1990, groups in Lincoln and across the nation have tackled hunger during the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl by collecting dollars and food for local charities. Last year, over 5,000 groups collected more than $10 million and food donations for hunger relief charities across the U.S.

Because of the generosity of volunteers and donors, Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach has safely stayed open during the pandemic and prepared more than 75,000 nutritious meals for individuals and families experiencing homelessness or near homelessness last year. To help address rising food insecurity in our community during the pandemic, Matt Talbot is encouraging local churches, schools, civic clubs, families, neighbors and businesses to “join the team” and help Matt Talbot tackle hunger and homelessness by participating in this year’s Souper Bowl of Caring on Feb. 7.