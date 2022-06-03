Tabitha offers support groups in June

Tabitha, a local senior care provider, offers a variety of support groups in June.

Helpful for many people processing their grief, grief groups give participants the opportunity to connect with others who are experiencing kindred feelings of loss. Tabitha offers a support group online:

• Unique Dynamics of Grief is a new monthly online support group for those facing the unique challenges of being a younger griever. Members of this group will meet every fourth Monday, starting June 24, from 7-8 p.m.

If you are interested in enrolling in a grief group, contact a bereavement coordinator. Register online at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or call 402-486-8506. Participation is free.

Tabitha also offers in-person grief support groups. Due to COVID-19, mask and social distancing rules may apply.

• Summer Grief Series in Lincoln is open to anyone in the community and surrounding area experiencing loss or needing support. The June session, "Grief and Anger," will take place Wednesday, June 8, at Tabitha's main campus, 4720 Randolph St.

• Men’s Coffee Group meets Mondays at 1 p.m. at The Mill, 4736 Prescott Ave.

Tabitha also offers online hospice volunteer training. Hospice volunteering is a rewarding opportunity that provides companionship, pet therapy, bereavement support, respite care, and office and clerical support while providing comfort and joy to Tabitha clients and families. For questions or to learn more, contact Kara Hillhouse, Tabitha Hospice volunteer coordinator, at 402-486-8577 or Kara.Hillhouse@tabitha.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0