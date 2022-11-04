Tabitha offers support groups for the holidays

Tabitha, a local senior care provider, offers a variety of support groups throughout Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Grief groups can be helpful for many people processing their grief, as they give participants the opportunity to connect with others who are experiencing kindred feelings of loss. One of Tabitha’s support groups is fully online:

• Unique Dynamics of Grief is an online monthly support group for those facing the unique challenges of being a younger griever. Members of this group will meet from 7-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and once in December (date to be determined).

Tabitha also offers in-person grief support groups. Due to COVID-19, mask and social distancing rules may apply.

• Hope for the Holidays is a seminar that will help guide grievers through the holiday season and is open to anyone in the community seeking support or experiencing loss. It will take place at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at 4720 Randolph St.

• Remembering Angels is a remembrance service where angels will be lit in memory of those Tabitha Hospice has served. While angels will be lit from Dec. 9 to New Year’s Day, there will be a dedication at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Tabitha’s Journey House.

• Winter Grief Series is a four-week series for grievers to learn about different facets of grief like anger, guilt and how grief may tap into spirituality. Meetings will take place at the Tabitha Chapel at Tabitha Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

- Grief is Normal meets on Monday, Jan. 16, at 4 p.m.

- Grief and Anger meets on Monday, Jan. 30, at 4 p.m.

- Grief and Spirituality meets on Monday, Feb. 13, at 4 p.m.

- Grief and Guilt meets on Monday, Feb. 27, at 4 p.m.

To enroll in a grief group, contact a bereavement coordinator by calling 402-486-8506, or register online at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement. Participation in all grief support groups is free.

Tabitha also offers online training for hospice volunteers. Hospice volunteering is a rewarding opportunity, providing companionship, pet therapy, bereavement support, respite care, and office and clerical support to Tabitha clients and families. For more information, contact Susan Stearns, Hospice volunteer coordinator, at 402-484-9989 or email Susan.Stearns@Tabitha.org.