Tabitha, a senior care provider based in Lincoln, offers a variety of grief support groups throughout Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Helpful for many people processing their grief, grief groups give participants the opportunity to connect with others who are experiencing kindred feelings of loss. Tabitha offers several support groups online, including:

• Unique Dynamics of Grief (for those ages 30-55), an online monthly support group for those facing the unique challenges of being a younger griever. This group is on a break, but those interested can contact a bereavement coordinator for more details. Tabitha also offers in-person grief support groups.

• Women’s Coffee and Grief Group is a group where grieving women can gather, connect and share their current or recent experiences with grief. This group meets every Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Scooter’s Coffee, 2901 S. 84th St.

• Men’s Coffee and Grief Group is where grieving men can gather to learn about others’ grief, share stories and discuss where they are in their own grieving journeys. This group meets every Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Scooter’s Coffee, 4500 S. 70th St.

• Growing Through Grief is a five-week support group where participants will have the opportunity to learn about their own grief while sharing their own journeys as they grow through grief. Meetings can be either online or in person at 4720 Randolph St. RSVP with preference on location. This group meets every Wednesday through June 14 at 3 p.m.

If you are interested in enrolling in a grief group, contact a bereavement coordinator by calling 402-486-8506 or register online by visiting Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement. Participation for all grief support groups is free.