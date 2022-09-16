Tabitha offers grief support groups

Tabitha offers a variety of support groups throughout Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Grief groups can be helpful for many people processing their grief, as they give participants the opportunity to connect with others who are experiencing kindred feelings of loss. One of Tabitha’s support groups is fully online:

• Unique Dynamics of Grief is an online monthly support group for those facing the unique challenges of being a younger griever. Members of this group will meet Monday, Sept. 26 from 7-8 p.m.

Tabitha also offers in-person grief support groups. Due to COVID-19, mask and social distancing rules may apply.

• Growing through Grief is a six-week educational support group that provides basic skills to help cope with loss; it also offers members the opportunity to learn from each other and their experiences. This group, which started in August, meets every Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Sept. 28 at Tabitha’s main campus, 4720 Randolph St.

To enroll in a grief group, contact a bereavement coordinator by calling 402-486-8506 or register online at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement. Participation is free in all grief support groups.

Tabitha also offers online training for hospice volunteers. Hospice volunteering is a rewarding opportunity that provides companionship, pet therapy, bereavement support, respite care, and office and clerical support to Tabitha clients and families. For questions or to learn more, contact Susan Stearns, Hospice volunteer coordinator, at 402-484-9989 or email Susan.Stearns@Tabitha.org.