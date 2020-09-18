Tabitha offers grief support groups

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tabitha, a senior care provider, offers a variety of support groups in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Online grief and support groups are open to anyone in the community and are a great way to find support while sharing common experiences and coping tips in the safety and comfort of your home. Participation does not require having a loved one with Tabitha. Participation is free. Register online at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement.

• Online Drop-in Grief Group, offered every Wednesday from 12-12:45 p.m. For questions, call Abby Henre at 402-486-8546.

• Growing Through Grief Six-Week Online Support Group, held every Thursday through Oct. 22 from 3:30-5 p.m. For questions, call Abby Henre at 402-486-8546.

• Caregiver Eight-Week Online Support Group, held every Thursday, Oct. 1-Nov. 19, from 2-3 p.m. For questions, call Abby Henre at 402.486. 8546.

• HOPE Book Club Online, held every other Thursday, Oct. 8 and 22, from 10-11 a.m. For questions, call Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.

• Grieving Gracefully Book Club Online, held every second and fourth Tuesday, Oct. 13 and 27, from 12-1 p.m. For questions, call Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.

Tabitha also offers online hospice volunteer training. Hospice volunteering is a rewarding opportunity that provides companionship, pet therapy, bereavement support, respite care, office and clerical support while providing comfort and joy to Tabitha clients and families. For more details, contact Rae Dixon, Tabitha Hospice volunteer coordinator, at 402-486-8577 or Rae.Dixon@Tabitha.org.

