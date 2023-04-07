Tabitha, a regional senior care provider based in Lincoln, offers a variety of support groups throughout Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Helpful for many people processing their grief, grief groups give participants the opportunity to connect with others who are experiencing kindred feelings of loss. Tabitha offers several support groups online, including:

• Unique Dynamics of Grief (for ages 30-55) is an online monthly support group for those facing the unique challenges of being a younger griever. Members of this group will meet from 7-8 p.m. Monday, April 24.

Tabitha also offers in-person grief support groups. Due to COVID-19, mask and social distancing rules may apply.

• Women’s Coffee and Grief Group is a new group where grieving women can gather, connect and share their current or recent experiences with grief. This group meets every Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Scooter’s Coffee, 2901 S. 84th St.

• Men’s Coffee and Grief Group is where grieving men can gather to learn about others’ grief, share stories and discuss where they are in their own grieving journeys. This group meets every Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Scooter’s Coffee, 4500 S. 70th St.

• Growing Through Grief is an upcoming short-term (five-week) support group starting in May where grievers can learn about grief and relate to others’ journeys. Contact a bereavement coordinator if you are interested in this group; the final group meeting location and time will be determined based on community interest.

If you are interested in enrolling in a grief group, contact a bereavement coordinator by calling 402-486-8506 or register online by visiting Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement. Participation for all grief support groups is free.

Additionally, Tabitha offers online hospice volunteer training. Hospice volunteering is a rewarding opportunity that provides companionship, pet therapy, bereavement support, respite care and clerical support while providing comfort and joy to Tabitha clients and families. For questions or to learn more, contact Susan Stearns, Tabitha hospice volunteer coordinator, at 402-484-9989 or email Susan.Stearns@Tabitha.org.