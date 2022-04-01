Tabitha offers grief support groups in April

Tabitha, a senior care provider in Lincoln, offers a variety of support groups throughout Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Helpful for many people processing their grief, grief groups give participants the opportunity to connect with others who are experiencing kindred feelings of loss.

Tabitha offers a support group online: The Grieving Gracefully Book Club discusses faith-based books. The support group will be discussing Mary Beth Chapman’s “Choosing to See” every second and fourth Thursday, April 12 and 26, from 12-1 p.m.

If you are interested in enrolling in a grief group, contact a bereavement coordinator. Register online at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or call 402-486-8506. Participation is free.

Tabitha invites you and your family to attend A Time to Mourn, a springtime remembrance service at Tabitha's main Lincoln campus at 4720 Randolph St., Wednesday, May 18, at 4 p.m.

Tabitha is also offering online hospice volunteer training. Hospice volunteering is a rewarding opportunity that provides companionship, pet therapy, bereavement support, respite care, office and clerical support while providing comfort and joy to Tabitha clients and families. For questions or to learn more, contact Kara Hillhouse, Tabitha Hospice volunteer coordinator, at 402-486-8577 or email Kara.Hillhouse@tabitha.org.

For more information, visit Tabitha.org.

