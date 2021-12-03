Tabitha Meals on Wheels honors South Rotary volunteers

Lincoln South Rotary Club members were recently recognized for their long service to the Tabitha Meals on Wheels program. Tabitha posted the photo shown above on www.facebook.com/TabithaHealthCare.

For 28 continuous years, Lincoln South Rotary has been delivering meals. In the 1993-94 Rotary Year, the club was introduced to the needs of community seniors and how the Meals on Wheels program was filling an important role.

Lincoln South Rotary then assembled a team of members willing to commit to deliver a route. Recently the club extended that commitment and will now deliver a second route.

Fourteen volunteers and substitutes serve on the Lincoln South Rotary Club team. Other volunteers and substitutes not pictured are Bobby Cunningham, Mary Gilbride, Dave Hilsabeck, Maxine Moul, Jim O’Hanlon, Joyce Schmeeckle, Bob Vrana and Michaela Williams.

In addition to delivering meals on wheels, through grants, Lincoln South Rotary has helped update the Meals on Wheels kitchen preparation equipment.

Rotary International includes 1.2 million members in over 35,000 clubs around the world. Together, Rotary sees a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves. To learn about Lincoln South Rotary Club, visit www.lincolnsouthrotary.org.

