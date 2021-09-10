 Skip to main content
Swing Fever to perform Wednesday at LCF Garden
Swing Fever to perform Wednesday at LCF Garden

Swing Fever band

Swing Fever plays jazz, swing, standards and sophisticated pop.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Swing Fever will perform at noon Wednesday, Sept. 15, as the next act in the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series on the LCF Garden stage, 1415 N St.

Playing the best of jazz, swing, standards and sophisticated pop, Swing Fever features Jerry Renaud on guitar and vocals, Eric Toombs on drums and percussion, Gene Davis on bass and vocals, and Pance Zaev, a UNL graduate from Macedonia, on clarinet and saxophone.

Swing Fever uses its members’ different backgrounds of classical and Euro-influenced music to create a unique sound.

The LCF Garden Performance Series features a different band at noon every Wednesday through Sept. 29. For the full schedule of performers, see the Foundation Garden Performance Series Facebook page.

