Swing Fever concert Wednesday at LCF Garden

Swing Fever

Swing Fever band members are Jerry Renaud, Pance Zaev, Eric Toombs and Gene Davis.

The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series continues Wednesday with a free noon performance by Swing Fever at the Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.

Four musicians who are at home in any genre, Swing Fever combines jazz, swing, rock, bluegrass, country and original songs into a unique journey through the best of American music -- from Sinatra to Santana, Motown to Miles Davis and New Orleans funk to hot west-Texas swing.

For the full lineup in the Garden Performance Series, see www.lcf.org.

