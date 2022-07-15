Swing Fever concert Wednesday at LCF Garden

The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series continues Wednesday with a free noon performance by Swing Fever at the Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.
Four musicians who are at home in any genre, Swing Fever combines jazz, swing, rock, bluegrass, country and original songs into a unique journey through the best of American music -- from Sinatra to Santana, Motown to Miles Davis and New Orleans funk to hot west-Texas swing.
Swing Fever band members are Jerry Renaud, Pance Zaev, Eric Toombs and Gene Davis.
For the full lineup in the Garden Performance Series, see www.lcf.org.