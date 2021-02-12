Swing Fever concert to be livestreamed Thursday

Swing Fever will present a livestreamed concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, from Vine Congregational Church. There will be no in-person audience.

Swing Fever plays jazz, swing, standards and sophisticated pop, using its members' different backgrounds of classical and Euro-influenced music to create a unique sound.

The concert will be livestreamed through the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series Facebook page. Livestreaming events allows music to stay alive in Lincoln while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

For more information, call 402-477-8008 or email tnms@artsincorporated.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0