Swing Fever concert to be livestreamed Thursday
Swing Fever band

Swing Fever plays jazz, swing, standards and sophisticated pop.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Swing Fever will present a livestreamed concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, from Vine Congregational Church. There will be no in-person audience.

Swing Fever plays jazz, swing, standards and sophisticated pop, using its members' different backgrounds of classical and Euro-influenced music to create a unique sound.

The concert will be livestreamed through the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series Facebook page. Livestreaming events allows music to stay alive in Lincoln while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

For more information, call 402-477-8008 or email tnms@artsincorporated.org

