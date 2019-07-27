Two very hot days, July 13-14 (and a day one early rain shower), greeted the 65 Lincoln Municipal Golfers Association entrants at Holmes and Highlands golf courses. Once again, Alex Svehla came out on top as the the club champion for the third consecutive year.
Results are as follows (flights one through five were handicapped):
Championship Flight
Alex Svehla, 143; Mark Haas, 148; Ray Kluck, 148; Ben Svehla, 149; Ray Baumbach, 149.
First Flight
Robert Kluczynski, 140; Dan Ruth, 142; Steve Miller, 142; Larry Moore, 144.
Second Flight
Craig Roper, 140; Kent Evans, 142; Rick Owens, 146; Pete Rodriguez, 151.
Third Flight
Spencer Duncan, 132; Dennis Luft, 135; Dan Trausch, 136; Dean Muller, 141.
Fourth Flight
Vance Coatman, 137; Mike Calvert, 138; Herb Hutcheson, 140; Jerry Petersen, 141.
Fifth Flight
Mark Lohnes, 140; Kirk Morrow, 140; Jerry Edmunds, 143; Gerald John, 144.
The next event is the LMGA 2-man best ball. This pre-flighted, members-only event is set for Sunday, Aug. 11 at Pioneers Golf Course. It will begin with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. and includes a catered barbecue meal. Become a member or sign up for this tournament at lmgagolf.org.