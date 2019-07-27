{{featured_button_text}}
Alex Svehla won LMGA Club championship

Alex Svehla won the LMGA Club championship for the third consecutive year.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Two very hot days, July 13-14 (and a day one early rain shower), greeted the 65 Lincoln Municipal Golfers Association entrants at Holmes and Highlands golf courses. Once again, Alex Svehla came out on top as the the club champion for the third consecutive year.

Results are as follows (flights one through five were handicapped):

Championship Flight

Alex Svehla, 143; Mark Haas, 148; Ray Kluck, 148; Ben Svehla, 149; Ray Baumbach, 149.

First Flight

Robert Kluczynski, 140; Dan Ruth, 142; Steve Miller, 142; Larry Moore, 144.

Second Flight

Craig Roper, 140; Kent Evans, 142; Rick Owens, 146; Pete Rodriguez, 151.

Third Flight

Spencer Duncan, 132; Dennis Luft, 135; Dan Trausch, 136; Dean Muller, 141.

Fourth Flight

Vance Coatman, 137; Mike Calvert, 138; Herb Hutcheson, 140; Jerry Petersen, 141.

Fifth Flight

Mark Lohnes, 140; Kirk Morrow, 140; Jerry Edmunds, 143; Gerald John, 144.

The next event is the LMGA 2-man best ball. This pre-flighted, members-only event is set for Sunday, Aug. 11 at Pioneers Golf Course. It will begin with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. and includes a catered barbecue meal. Become a member or sign up for this tournament at lmgagolf.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

L Magazine editor

Mark Schwaninger is L magazine and Neighborhood Extra editor.

Load comments