Surveys on electric vehicles due Monday

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities invites residents to participate in surveys regarding electric vehicles in Lincoln. The surveys are available until Monday, Oct. 17, at lincoln.ne.gov/ev.

The six surveys are targeted toward specific groups: electric vehicle dealers, service providers, charging providers, businesses and organizations with charging stations, fleet operators and the general public. Participants are welcome to complete multiple surveys.

The surveys are part of the Climate Smart Collaborative’s Lincoln Electric Vehicle Readiness Plan, which will be a comprehensive strategic plan that addresses immediate needs and long-term planning objectives for the community to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The draft Electric Vehicle Readiness Plan will be available for review later this fall.

The Climate Smart Collaborative includes Lincoln Electric System, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln Public Schools and the City of Lincoln. For more information, contact Frank Uhlarik, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, at fuhlarik@lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-7588.

For more information about the Climate Smart Collaborative’s Lincoln Electric Vehicle Readiness Plan, visit lincoln.ne.gov/ev.

