Survey focuses on downtown streetscapes

The public is invited to participate in an online survey at downtowncorridorslincoln.com to share ideas for the upcoming renovation of streetscapes along downtown Lincoln’s major street corridors.

The city seeks input from downtown business owners, employees and residents as well as the general public about improvements along these streets:

• O Street from 9th to 28th streets, including the intersections of 11th and O and 14th and O streets; and

• Ninth and 10th streets from K to S streets.

The survey is part of the planning process for the streetscape improvement project originally identified in the 2018 Downtown Master Plan. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department, the City Urban Development Department and the Downtown Lincoln Association are looking at opportunities to improve the appearance, safety and connectivity of the streetscapes and to potentially leverage additional private reinvestment in the area.

In addition to the survey, public open houses are planned this summer and fall. The renovation plan is expected to be complete in late 2022.

For more information, contact Collin Christopher, Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department, at cchristopher@lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-6370. For more information about the project, visit downtowncorridorslincoln.com.

