'Surface Impressions' opens Friday at Lux and Constellation Studios

LUX Center for the Arts, in cooperation with Constellation Studios, will present ‘"Surface Impressions," an exhibition focusing on hand-produced relief prints from woodblock, linoleum cut, wood engraving and mixed media relief prints, at two First Friday receptions on June 3.

The reception at Lux Center for the Arts, 2601 N. 48th St., will take place from 5-8 p.m., and the reception at Constellation Studios, 2055 O St., will run from 6-9 p.m.

This showcase will bring fine art prints to the fore, enabling Lincoln, the LUX Center for the Arts and Constellation Studios to join in a worldwide conversation about creative innovations in prints. "Surface Impressions" intends to connect artists and audiences to the 21st century language of relief printmaking as a viable artistic engagement for today.

Seventy-four prints have been selected by juror Sean Starwars. Fifty prints will be on display at the LUX, and 24 will be at Constellation Studios. This biennial of relief prints will showcase artists from across the country and abroad, all selected from an open call for entries. The works on exhibition focus on the role of the relief print as a means of cultural critique and exploration of this ancient but newly invigorated discipline as practiced and defined by today’s artists.

For more information, visit luxcenter.org or constellation-studios.net.

