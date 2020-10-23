Superintendent Steve Joel discusses challenges at LPS

Going into his 11th year as Lincoln Public Schools superintendent, Dr. Steve Joel felt very positive with a recently passed bond issue and record student numbers entering the 2020 school year. What could go wrong ...?
“We had a couple of weeks to think about it (the bond issue). Then the pandemic hit,” said Joel, who is one year short of being a district superintendent for 30 years in Nebraska, including 10 years at Grand Island and eight at Beatrice. “We’ve been doing extremely well in this pandemic environment, but this is not how I would envision my time heading toward retiring one day.”
Joel was the featured speaker on Monday, Oct. 12, at the Executive Club’s weekly luncheon in downtown Lincoln at the Nebraska Club.
In the fall school schedule during the pandemic, Joel said that school officials have had a “diversity” of thoughts regarding how to manage the balance of in-person and online teaching of LPS students.
“There are a lot of opinions on the A-B high school schedule. We’re not always making people happy,” said Joel about the hybrid schedule of keeping half the student population in school classes and the other half learning through Zoom classes online. “There’s been an expression of students not liking being away from school and that Zoom is not liked as much. So, we feel vindicated in bringing students back to in-person and away from the constant virtual school atmosphere.”
To talk to Joel and watch his career unfold in Lincoln, it seems he has handled the district and his position as the man in charge with aplomb, and is effortlessly leading an ever-expanding student population. But, in reflecting back to his start in Lincoln, less than a year in he had to deal with an incredibly tumultuous situation. The district office building was destroyed by fire at the end of May 2011.
Joel brought that point up in his opening remarks, citing a guest in the audience he did not know would be attending Monday’s luncheon meeting. Kirk Langer and Tim Klein, LPS staff members who help lead the Information Technology support team, were special guests at the luncheon.
The superintendent pointed out that Langer was the person credited for noticing the blaze at the district office because he was working long hours in the middle of the night.
“Kirk’s (Langer) the person who called in the fire that night, as he was at the office in the middle of the night busy updating the network,” said Joel. “And, after calling in the fire and dealing with the aftermath, he was back at it later that morning in a meeting with staff at the Perkins down the street to discuss plans for rebuilding.”
But today, school issues all direct back to COVID-19 and how to deal with it safely, efficiently and with a shared plan. Joel has his eyes on all three.
“We’re finding that there’s no spread through our schools. But, adults and teachers are acquiring it in small social groups,” said Joel. “We have less than 1% of students and less than 1% of teachers coming down with the virus. If we want all of our kids back in school, we have to do a better job of slowing this virus.
“Some things I am worried about are Husker football this weekend, and when the weather changes and we have to go back inside.”
Joel added that there is a great deal of stress on LPS’s substitute teaching ranks. Despite that, though, he found the glass half full when it comes to school transportation.
“There is some good news in recruiting,” he said. “We have plenty of bus drivers. There’s no shortage of drivers.”
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair at Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Allo Communications.
