Superintendent Steve Joel discusses challenges at LPS

To talk to Joel and watch his career unfold in Lincoln, it seems he has handled the district and his position as the man in charge with aplomb, and is effortlessly leading an ever-expanding student population. But, in reflecting back to his start in Lincoln, less than a year in he had to deal with an incredibly tumultuous situation. The district office building was destroyed by fire at the end of May 2011.

Joel brought that point up in his opening remarks, citing a guest in the audience he did not know would be attending Monday’s luncheon meeting. Kirk Langer and Tim Klein, LPS staff members who help lead the Information Technology support team, were special guests at the luncheon.

The superintendent pointed out that Langer was the person credited for noticing the blaze at the district office because he was working long hours in the middle of the night.

“Kirk’s (Langer) the person who called in the fire that night, as he was at the office in the middle of the night busy updating the network,” said Joel. “And, after calling in the fire and dealing with the aftermath, he was back at it later that morning in a meeting with staff at the Perkins down the street to discuss plans for rebuilding.”