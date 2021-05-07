Super Bird Saturday returns to the prairie May 22

Super Bird Saturday will return to the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center near Denton on Saturday, May 22, from 8:30 a.m. to noon in celebration of Nebraska Bird Month.
This family-friendly event will feature a bird-banding demonstration, “Birding by Ear” workshop, family bird fair and other activities. The focus will be on female birds of the prairie as they are often overlooked and understudied.
“We are thrilled to be able to have a live, in-person event on the prairie again this spring,” said senior education manager and resident “Birdnerd” Jason St. Sauver. “And, we have a little something planned for everyone to celebrate birds, get outside and have some super Saturday fun.”
Super Bird Saturday will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with a bird-banding demonstration led by Alie Mayes in partnership with the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission. Then, St. Sauver will lead a “Birding by Ear” workshop. Space is limited; pre-registration and payment of $10 per person is required.
The free Family Bird Fair is from 10 a.m. to noon and will have activities like bird-themed games, nature arts and crafts, and bird watching. The fair will also include bird yoga at 10:30 a.m. and a live bird presentation from the Raptor Conservation Alliance at 11:30 a.m. Registration is not required. Guests are welcome to bring blankets to sit on and picnic meals to eat if they would like to stay on the prairie after the event.
Masks will be required for all activities during Super Bird Saturday for everyone’s safety. For more details and to register for the banding demo and workshop, visit springcreek.audubon.org/events or email scp@audubon.org.