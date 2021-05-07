Super Bird Saturday returns to the prairie May 22

Super Bird Saturday will return to the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center near Denton on Saturday, May 22, from 8:30 a.m. to noon in celebration of Nebraska Bird Month.

This family-friendly event will feature a bird-banding demonstration, “Birding by Ear” workshop, family bird fair and other activities. The focus will be on female birds of the prairie as they are often overlooked and understudied.

“We are thrilled to be able to have a live, in-person event on the prairie again this spring,” said senior education manager and resident “Birdnerd” Jason St. Sauver. “And, we have a little something planned for everyone to celebrate birds, get outside and have some super Saturday fun.”

Super Bird Saturday will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with a bird-banding demonstration led by Alie Mayes in partnership with the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission. Then, St. Sauver will lead a “Birding by Ear” workshop. Space is limited; pre-registration and payment of $10 per person is required.