Sunrise Toastmasters elect Duey president

Tom Duey of Lincoln has been elected president of the Lincoln Sunrise Toastmasters Club for the 2020-2021 year.

Also serving on the club’s leadership team are Jeff Hines, vice president for education; Jolene Boshart, vice president for membership; Lori Shriner, vice president for public relations; Paul Bauer, secretary; Nicole Bauer, treasurer; and Al Chambers, sergeant-at-arms.

Duey is a general contractor in Lincoln and has been a member of Sunrise Toastmaster for several years. He has achieved the Accomplished Toastmaster-Gold (ATM-G) level in the organization’s program to help members improve their speaking and leadership skills.

“Toastmasters have helped each other maneuver and excel in online meeting formats in recent months, building on the important skills that are always the focus in our club,” Duey said.

Members begin the Toastmasters curriculum at their own skill levels and advance through learning projects at their own pace.

Sunrise Toastmasters is one of the oldest Toastmasters clubs in Lincoln, meeting at 6:30 a.m. each Monday (except federal holidays) for more than 60 years. While the group has traditionally met in the downtown area, it transitioned to Zoom meetings in March due to the coronavirus.

Guests may call 402-483-5088 or email SunriseToastmastersofLincolnNE@gmail.com for information about visiting the club via Zoom meeting, or go to Toastmasters.org/find-a-club and search for Sunrise Toastmasters, Lincoln, NE.

