Summerfest community arts festival set for Aug. 21

Summerfest, an annual community arts festival, will take place Sunday, Aug. 21, from 1-4 p.m. at LUX Center for the Arts,
This family-friendly event in Uni Place promises a fun afternoon of art activities including a community mural, a steamroller printing demo, food trucks and live music.
Participating vendors will include SnowDaze, Rutabaga's Comfort Food, Mary Ellen's and the Lied Bookmobile.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information and updates, see www.luxcenter.org or contact Joslyn Schmutte at joslyn@luxcenter.org or 402-466-8692.