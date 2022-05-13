 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer Courtyard Worship returns to First-Plymouth Church

Summer worship art

The Summer Courtyard Worship series will return to the First-Plymouth Congregational Church courtyard, 2000 D St., from 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday, May 15.

The evening will feature live music from the Shucks Brothers band, food from Vern and Ellie’s food truck, Hawaiian Ice from Kona Ice, balloon animals from Colorful Magic by Bruce and an inspiring message from Dr. Jim Keck, senior minister at First-Plymouth Church. This event is free and open to the community.

Bring a lawn chair and join in, rain or shine. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors.

The summer series continues on Sunday, June 26, July 27, and Aug. 7 (special Back-to-School Backpack Blessing Worship and Party).

For more information about the church, visit firstplymouth.org.

