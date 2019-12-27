Submissions sought for short story and design contests

To honor Nebraska author Bess Streeter Aldrich, the Aldrich Foundation is announcing its 2020 Short Story Contest and introducing a new design competition.

Authors are encouraged to generate a fictional short story written in the wholesome spirit displayed by Bess Streeter Aldrich in her works while incorporating a theme that focuses on Nebraska’s economy, history, cultural diversity and/or geography (past, present and/or future).

Story length should be 1,000-2,000 words (there is no minimum word requirement for the Intermediate category). A list of books by the author, which entrants can read to become familiar with her work, is available at bessstreeteraldrich.org. Exceptional examples include Aldrich’s book "A Lantern in Her Hand" and "Spring Came on Forever," the Foundation’s featured book for 2020. No essays, please.

Individuals with design skills are invited to propose a new dust jacket for Aldrich’s book "The Cutters" that will be reprinted in 2021. Competitors of any age are encouraged to submit entries that follow the guidelines and contest requirements, which are also outlined on the Foundation’s website. The winning entry may be used when the book is reprinted.