Stussie wins UNL Presser music scholarship

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music’s Cameron Stussie has been named winner of the Presser Scholarship given by the Presser Foundation.

Each year, the Presser Foundation makes a grant to UNL to be given to an outstanding music major at or after the end of his/her junior year. The student is selected by a vote of the Glenn Korff School of Music faculty. This national honor, which includes a cash award, recognizes outstanding and meritorious achievement in music.

Stussie is from Lawrence, Kansas, and is a junior music education major with an emphasis in voice. During his time at the Glenn Korff School of Music, he has been involved as the UNL C-NAfME president for the past two years, and a member at large for one year. He’s spent two years in University Singers, and one year with the Varsity Men’s Chorus. He’s been honored to spend three years as a member of the Cornhusker Marching Band and the Big Red Express pep band.

Stussie is a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and the Omicron Delta Kappa honors society.