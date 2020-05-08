Stussie wins UNL Presser music scholarship

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music’s Cameron Stussie has been named winner of the Presser Scholarship given by the Presser Foundation.
Each year, the Presser Foundation makes a grant to UNL to be given to an outstanding music major at or after the end of his/her junior year. The student is selected by a vote of the Glenn Korff School of Music faculty. This national honor, which includes a cash award, recognizes outstanding and meritorious achievement in music.
Stussie is from Lawrence, Kansas, and is a junior music education major with an emphasis in voice. During his time at the Glenn Korff School of Music, he has been involved as the UNL C-NAfME president for the past two years, and a member at large for one year. He’s spent two years in University Singers, and one year with the Varsity Men’s Chorus. He’s been honored to spend three years as a member of the Cornhusker Marching Band and the Big Red Express pep band.
Stussie is a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and the Omicron Delta Kappa honors society.
The Presser Foundation was established in 1939 under the Deeds of Trust and Will of the late Theodore Presser. It is one of the few private foundations in the United States dedicated solely to music education and music philanthropy. The Presser Foundation supports music performance and education through undergraduate and graduate scholar awards, operating and program support for music organizations, capital grants for music building projects, and assistance to retired music teachers.
For more information, visit presserfoundation.org.
