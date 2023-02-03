The Williamsburg Hy-Vee will hold a “Stuff the Truck” Pet Food Drive on Saturday, Feb. 25. Purchase pet food and supplies from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. to help Lincoln Animal Ambassadors restock its income-based pet food bank.

Pet-related items needed include:

Dry cat and dog food;

Wet cat and dog food;

Cat and dog treats;

Clumping cat litter;

Flea and tick medications for cats and dogs;

Leashes and collars for cats and dogs;

Beds and toys for cats and dogs.

“We distribute 2,000 to 3,000 pounds of food each month to pets and their people,” said Mary Douglas, president of LAA. “We cannot do what we do without the support of our community, and we appreciate Hy-Vee letting us do this event to get us stocked up for 2023.”

An estimated 23 million dogs and cats live in poverty with their families in the United States. For families who face the difficult decision of whether to give up their pet, a pet food bank makes a huge difference. It can provide financial and emotional relief to owners, some of whom will feed their pets before themselves or choose homelessness rather than relinquish their pets. Pet food banks exist to help pets stay with their families

For over 14 years, LAA has been distributing free pet food, cat litter and pet-related items to low-income families who request help caring for their pets. LAA addresses the root causes of animal homelessness in the Lancaster County area by helping pets and their people through a voucher-based low cost spay/neuter program and an income-based pet food bank. LAA is a 501©(3) nonprofit, all-volunteer organization funded entirely by donations and fundraisers.