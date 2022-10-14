Studi is first Standing Bear Courage Prize recipient

The Chief Standing Bear Prize for Courage Project has named actor Wes Studi as its inaugural Chief Standing Bear Prize for Courage recipient.

The Chief Standing Bear Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, was created in 2022 to promote the life and civil rights legacy of Ponca Chief Standing Bear by presenting public discussion groups, forums, lectures and other events on a national level.

The project’s initial kick-off program is presenting the Standing Bear Prize for Courage, awarded to a Native American who exemplifies courage in the spirit of Standing Bear in doing what is right, rather than what is expedient.

Katie Brossy, board president of the Chief Standing Bear Project, said that Studi was selected based on his acting career.

“Mr. Studi has exhibited real courage in bringing his unique presence in each of his roles that has allowed the broader audience to see beyond Native American stereotypes and caricatures, and instead see Native people as human,” Brossy said. “That is truly what Chief Standing Bear stood for in federal district court in 1879, when he persuaded a federal judge to recognize Native Americans as ‘persons’ within the meaning of the law. During his lifetime, not only through his acting roles, but in his dedication and passionate activism in the promotion and preservation of indigenous languages, Mr. Studi has shown great courage in the spirit of Chief Standing Bear. It is particularly meaningful that Mr. Studi’s acting career began with his role in the 1988 PBS production of ‘The Trial of Standing Bear.’”

As the prize recipient, Studi was presented with his award at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Indigenous Peoples Day, Monday, Oct. 10. He received a statuette of Chief Standing Bear created by renowned artist Benjamin Victor, sculptor of the iconic Statuary Hall Chief Standing Bear sculpture, as well as a cash honorarium.

For more information about the prize and the award event, visit www.chiefstandingbear.org