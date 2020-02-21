Students win in regional math competition

A team of "mathletes" from Lux Middle School took top honors at the 37th annual Southeast Chapter MATHCOUNTS competition Feb. 15 in Lincoln. The top individual was Christina Xu, a Lux eighth grader.

Winning team members were Xu, Ben Delong, Nixon Hanna and Yakub Islamov, all eighth graders. They were coached by Austin Gubbels.

A team from Scott Middle School, coached by Allan Rezac, placed second. Team members were eighth graders Jason Jiang, Xander Niebuhr, Ellery Potts and sixth grader Quach Ha.

The Norris Middle School team, coached by Shelly Patrick, placed third. Team members were eighth graders Mason Carlson, Grace Kohler, Braeden Smoyer and seventh grader Nicholas Boon.

Advancing to the state competition are both the first and the second place teams, along with the four top individuals who were not part of those two teams. They are eighth grader Hannah Tang, seventh grader Logan You and sixth grader Niloufas Kholmatov from Lux, and eighth grader Grace Kohler from Norris.

The state competition will take place March 21 in Lincoln and will have 72 participating sixth, seventh and eighth graders from across the state.

The Southeast Chapter MATHCOUNTS competition is sponsored by the Nebraska Society of Professional Engineers.

More than 100,000 students across the U.S. participate each year in the MATHCOUNTS Competition Series, a national math competition that aims to build confidence and problem-solving skills for participating students. Programs like MATHCOUNTS help prepare students to succeed in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) careers of the future.