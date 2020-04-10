Students receive National Scholastic Writing Awards

Two students from Lincoln and one from Beatrice are among five students from Nebraska who were named national medalists in Scholastic Art and Writing Awards competition.
The students will receive national medals as part of the country's longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition program for creative students in grades 7-12.
At the state awards ceremony at Hastings College in February, seven students learned their work would be sent on to the national competition for consideration.
“This national recognition of five of our award recipients is a testament to the creative talents and efforts of Nebraska’s young people,” said Dr. Eleanor Reeds, Hastings College assistant professor of English. "We’re eager to continue promoting and celebrating our state’s emerging writers through this exciting program.”
Local students receiving national awards are:
• Jingming Yu of Lincoln, Gold Medal in Poetry.
• Ellen Pan of Lincoln, Silver Medal in Personal Essay & Memoir.
• Olivia Achtemeier of Beatrice, Silver Medal in Science Fiction & Fantasy.
In addition, Daisy Friedman of Omaha won an American Voices Medal and Gold Medal in Poetry, and Emma Mirnics of Omaha won a Silver Medal in Short Story.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, national medalists will be honored during a virtual celebration on June 4. All national medalists are eligible for additional opportunities, such as inclusion in the Art.Write.Now.Tour traveling exhibition, and in The Best Teen Art and The Best Teen Writing anthologies. National medalist poets are considered for the National Student Poets Program, the nation’s highest honor for young poets presenting original work.
Last fall, students age 13 and above from all 93 counties in Nebraska were invited to submit original work in any of the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards’ writing categories, including flash fiction and poetry.
Works were judged by a panel of Hastings College faculty, staff and students. Hastings College held a regional awards ceremony in February to recognize 18 young writers from across Nebraska. Gold Key and American Voices nominee pieces then advanced to the national level for adjudication by a panel of leading creative professionals.
The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards program was established in 1923 and has fostered the creativity and talent of millions of students, including distinguished alumni Tschabalala Self, Stephen King, Kay WalkingStick, Charles White, Joyce Carol Oates and Andy Warhol, all of whom received recognition in the Awards when they were teens.
Submissions will open again this fall for the 2021 awards.
