Students receive National Scholastic Writing Awards

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, national medalists will be honored during a virtual celebration on June 4. All national medalists are eligible for additional opportunities, such as inclusion in the Art.Write.Now.Tour traveling exhibition, and in The Best Teen Art and The Best Teen Writing anthologies. National medalist poets are considered for the National Student Poets Program, the nation’s highest honor for young poets presenting original work.

Last fall, students age 13 and above from all 93 counties in Nebraska were invited to submit original work in any of the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards’ writing categories, including flash fiction and poetry.

Works were judged by a panel of Hastings College faculty, staff and students. Hastings College held a regional awards ceremony in February to recognize 18 young writers from across Nebraska. Gold Key and American Voices nominee pieces then advanced to the national level for adjudication by a panel of leading creative professionals.

The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards program was established in 1923 and has fostered the creativity and talent of millions of students, including distinguished alumni Tschabalala Self, Stephen King, Kay WalkingStick, Charles White, Joyce Carol Oates and Andy Warhol, all of whom received recognition in the Awards when they were teens.

Submissions will open again this fall for the 2021 awards.

