STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (OCT. 31-NOV. 6, 2020)

Ghislaine Giron Esteban, daughter of Grisel and Selvyn Giron, is an eighth grader at Blessed Sacrament School. She was nominated for being helpful to her classmates and younger students, always with a smile. She is a member of the Yearbook Club at Blessed Sacrament. Her civic activities include volunteering to help at church. Ghislaine helps younger students at Mass and has served as a reader. She was chosen as Child of the Month for her helpfulness and kindness toward others, and for her courage when being challenged. Ghislaine’s hobbies and outside interests include reading and skating, and she enjoys playing badminton.

Justin Kottwitz, son of Theresa and Dennis Kottwitz, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa School. An honor roll student, Justin received a Superior rating at the 2020 Atlantic Music Fair. He plays drums in the school band, sings in the junior high choir, takes voice lessons and plays piano and cello. He loves listening to music and spending time outside. He runs for St. Teresa’s cross country and track teams. Justin is a quiet leader who leads by example in the classroom. He enjoys computer coding on Minecraft and creating computer games. He is always willing to help any of his seven siblings or his parents. He is also helpful to neighbors.

Preston Wiemer, son of Cheryl and Mike Wiemer, is an eighth grader at Lincoln Lutheran Middle/High School. An honor roll student, Preston was a Math and Geography Bee winner at his school. He was runner-up at the SkillsUSA Robotics event in early 2020. He participates in Robotics Club, enjoys art and plays saxophone. Preston has helped prepare lunches and serve meals before Advent/Lent services. He helped pack meals for the Hispanic Outreach Ministry. His baseball team won the Lincoln Saltdogs U12 division in 2018-19, won U10 in 2017 and was runner-up in 2016. He is a Youth Group member at Trinity Lutheran Church.

