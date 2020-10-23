STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (OCT. 24-30, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Rachel Guinan, daughter of Sonja and Mike Guinan, is an eighth grader at Saint John School. “Rachel is an outstanding student,” school officials wrote. “She is dedicated to excellence, supportive to her peers, happy and respectful in the classroom.” An honor roll student, Rachel also has received the Christian Courtesy Award and the Red Cross Babysitting and First Aid Certificate. She serves as the communications officer for the Builders Club at her school and volunteers at Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach. In sports, Rachel is active in gymnastics, volleyball and softball. She attends daily Mass and is a member of the Catholic Girls Club.

Lydia McInerney, daughter of Lisa and Allen McInerney, is an eighth grader at North American Martyrs. Lydia was nominated for being self-driven with a smile and positive attitude. “She is always willing to help others and is involved in many aspects of school,” school officials wrote. An honor roll student, Lydia serves on the Student Council and has performed in musical events. She runs cross country for her school and has played for Volleyball Club Nebraska since third grade. Lydia attended Totus Tuus summer Bible school and has participated in pro-life prayer events. She is 4-H club historian and enjoys baking, reading, dogs, snow skiing and babysitting.