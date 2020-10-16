 Skip to main content
STUDENTS OF THE WEEK, OCT. 17-23, 2020
STUDENTS OF THE WEEK, OCT. 17-23, 2020

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Sydney Mennenga, daughter of Michelle and Darin Mennenga, is an eighth-grader at St. Joseph School. “Sydney is conscientious and goes above and beyond with all her work,” school officials wrote. Sydney has been recognized by her school for completing 30-plus hours of community service. In sports, she has pitched several no-hitters, one perfect game and has earned 23 medals playing softball, basketball, volleyball and soccer. “I hope to go to a good Division 1 softball college, but also get the degree and career I want when I’m older,” she said. Her religious activities include serving as a lector/reader and musician at Mass.

Mara Scott, daughter of Jamie and Jeff Scott, is an eighth-grader at Pound Middle School. An Honor Roll student, Mara was nominated by school officials for completing high-quality work, asking thoughtful questions during class and exhibiting a positive attitude every day at Pound. “She works well with everyone and does it effortlessly,” school officials wrote. Mara's civic and volunteer activities include serving as a peer mentor in the Lincoln Community Playhouse Penguin Project, which pairs mentors with children who have special needs. In addition to theater, Mara’s hobbies and outside interests include YMCA Camp Kitaki.

Sydney Mennenga

MENNENGA
Mara Scott

SCOTT
