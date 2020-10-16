STUDENTS OF THE WEEK, OCT. 17-23, 2020

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Sydney Mennenga, daughter of Michelle and Darin Mennenga, is an eighth-grader at St. Joseph School. “Sydney is conscientious and goes above and beyond with all her work,” school officials wrote. Sydney has been recognized by her school for completing 30-plus hours of community service. In sports, she has pitched several no-hitters, one perfect game and has earned 23 medals playing softball, basketball, volleyball and soccer. “I hope to go to a good Division 1 softball college, but also get the degree and career I want when I’m older,” she said. Her religious activities include serving as a lector/reader and musician at Mass.